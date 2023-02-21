Income Tax department raids Uflex Ltd, searches 64 locations in various cities

Uflex Limited is a "a multinational packaging solutions provider."
The Income Tax department conducted "raids" at 64 locations linked to Uflex Limited. "Searches are going on Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh," sources were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
The financial misappropriation or tax-related allegations against the company, if any, are yet to be known.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 11:12 AM IST
