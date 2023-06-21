Shares of Shree Cement are trading at the day's low post this story.
The Income Tax department has conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement Ltd. in Rajasthan, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.
A survey action of the Income Tax department is an investigative procedure carried out to ascertain the actual income earned by a tax payer for a financial year.
Section 80-IA of the IT Act provides for deduction of 100 percent of profit and gains derived from specific businesses for 10 consecutive assessment years in a block of 15 years, only up to a certain period.
The survey action is currently underway, the source said. I-T department during survey is verifying deductions claimed by Shree Cement under section 80IA.
Shares of Shree Cement have fallen to the day's low, currently trading 2.5 percent lower at Rs 25,327.80. The stock has gained 8 percent on a year-to-date basis.
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 2:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read