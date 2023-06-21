CNBC TV18
Income Tax department conducts survey action at five locations of Shree Cement in Rajasthan

Income Tax department conducts survey action at five locations of Shree Cement in Rajasthan

Income Tax department conducts survey action at five locations of Shree Cement in Rajasthan
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Timsy Jaipuria  Jun 21, 2023 2:45:35 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Shree Cement are trading at the day's low post this story.

The Income Tax department has conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement Ltd. in Rajasthan, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

A survey action of the Income Tax department is an investigative procedure carried out to ascertain the actual income earned by a tax payer for a financial year.
Section 80-IA of the IT Act provides for deduction of 100 percent of profit and gains derived from specific businesses for 10 consecutive assessment years in a block of 15 years, only up to a certain period.
