In pics | Most trusted brands in India during the pandemic

Updated : May 05, 2021 02:52 PM IST

Consumers have prioritised online food delivery, pharmacy, entertainment, digital payments, and OTT during 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis. Zomato has emerged as the most trusted brand in the country, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Marketplace. Here is the list of the most trusted brands of Indian consumers, according to market research firm CMR.

Zomato has emerged as the top brand, way ahead of its rival Swiggy, scoring high in both consumer satisfaction (81%), and in consumer advocacy (53%). (Image: Reuters)

BigBasket was the most used brand in the online grocery segment followed by Amazon Fresh.

In the e-commerce segment, the stiff competition between Amazon and Flipkart shows no sign of ebbing down. However, the former seems to be having an edge in terms of brand usership (78%), and customer satisfaction (72%).

Amazon PrimeVideo stands above Disney+Hotstar and Netflix with the most number of satisfied consumers.

Between the pre-pandemic (before March 2020) and post-pandemic period (post March 2020), Netflix has witnessed a 14% growth in terms of new subscribers.

