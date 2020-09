Private equity firm KKR's decision to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail is a bet on not just the company's sprawling retail empire but also its digital promise, KKR's India head Sanjay Nayar said.

"As India progresses, there is no doubt that there will be a shift from unorganised retail to organised. And Reliance has invested significantly to benefit from this shift. But also, there's a massive digital transformation going on," Nayar told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Stating that e-commerce penetration could go from 3 percent to 9 percent in five years, Nayar said that Reliance's aim to digitise kirana shops would be an important factor.

"So it's both a retail and digital play," he said.

Nayar, whose KKR is one of the world's leading private equity firms, said that Reliance's digital and retail plays had "miles and years" to go from here and underlined the execution strength of the company.