ImpactGuru gets a parent company; group cos aim to impact 1 lakh patients in next 2 years

Online medical fundraising platform, ImpactGuru.com, has undertaken a major restructuring exercise. With the exercise, ImpactGuru.com will now have a parent brand CarePal Group.

Under Carepal Group, the three brands will be housed — ImpactGuru.com (crowdfunding), and new businesses – CarePal Secure (healthcare protection) and CarePal Money (lending marketplace).

This will allow its business entities to function independently. Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, CarePal Group tells CNBC-TV18, "We decided to introduce a parent brand as a result of broadening our focus beyond solely assisting patients with critical illnesses. Our objective is now to address the healthcare financing requirements of patients seeking both critical and non-critical (eg. elective) treatments, and funding both in-patient and outpatient healthcare expenditure."

Khushboo Jain, Co-Founder and COO, CarePal Group added to accomplish this, the decision was taken to integrate the healthcare finance ecosystem that combines various solutions, including a crowdfunding platform, a lending marketplace platform and health insurance marketplace and health protection benefits marketplace via CarePal Secure.

The group aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare financing for over millions of patients by 2030. Khushboo Jain added, "We aim to impact over 1 lakh patients in the next two years through the integrated healthcare finance solution comprising crowdfunding, lending and insurance solutions."

The Husband-Wife duo stated COVID increased the awareness of medical crowdfunding and healthcare financing solutions significantly. “Compared to our pre-pandemic numbers, the current fundraising volumes are almost 6x.”

Khushboo Jain added, “Post the pandemic, we continue to register substantial growth in fundraising for various critical illnesses such as cancer, organ transplants and rare diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). These positive trends demonstrate the continued trust and support we receive from the donor community...”

Since inception, the crowdfunding platform has helped over 30,000 patients raise funds for their medical treatments.

CarePal Secure aims to bring together insurance, healthcare providers, and new age health tech players to create customised offerings for its customers as well as its partner networks.

Piyush Jain asserted, “Consequently, CarePal Secure’s partnership with regulated entities and other service providers have enabled us to attract more than 15,000 customers so far. Meanwhile, CarePal Money is in its initial stage of operations currently.” CarePal Money aspires to create a marketplace providing healthcare loans at affordable prices to patients.

While CarePal Secure vertical is currently operationally profitable, CarePal Money’s aim is to establish it as India’s largest standalone healthcare lending marketplace in India.

As the company grows, it will need more capital. Piyush Jain said, “The cumulative healthcare financing opportunity over the next decade is very large given the high level of medical inflation in India. Given this large market opportunity, we will continue to raise growth capital from financial or strategic investors in this journey. We have already created successful strategic partnerships with major hospital groups in the country.”

Meanwhile, the company is looking at raising funds — a mix of equity and debt — in near term.