ImpactGuru gets a parent company; group cos aim to impact 1 lakh patients in next 2 years

Under Carepal Group, the three brands will be housed — ImpactGuru.com (crowdfunding), and new businesses – CarePal Secure (healthcare protection) and CarePal Money (lending marketplace).

Online medical fundraising platform, ImpactGuru.com, has undertaken a major restructuring exercise. With the exercise, ImpactGuru.com will now have a parent brand CarePal Group.

This will allow its business entities to function independently. Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, CarePal Group tells CNBC-TV18, "We decided to introduce a parent brand as a result of broadening our focus beyond solely assisting patients with critical illnesses. Our objective is now to address the healthcare financing requirements of patients seeking both critical and non-critical (eg. elective) treatments, and funding both in-patient and outpatient healthcare expenditure."