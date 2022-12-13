IL&FS resolves debt of Rs 56,943 crore via asset monetisation

IL&FS first defaulted on its loan repayment in September 2018. The firm had to pay back its lenders over Rs 90,000 crore at that time.

Debt-ridden firm IL&FS on Tuesday said that it has resolved its debt of up to Rs 56,943 crore by September 30, 2022 through monetisation of various assets and reduced the number of entities to 101 from 302. The infrastructure finance firm filed an affidavit filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) informing about the progress.

The company said apart from Rs 55,612 crore, another Rs 1,331 crore debt was fully served by its green entities, which are profitable, the firm said. The reduced entities include 88 domestic entities and 13 offshore entities, said the affidavit filed by its Managing Director Nand Kishore.

"This has also resulted in an accumulated cash balance (across various entities in IL&FS group) of approximately Rs 19,699 crore (as of September 30, 2022)," said the 226-page affidavit.

In an earlier affidavit, filed by the new board, which was then headed by Uday Kotak in February 2022, the group had said it will resolve Rs 55,000 crore debt by March 2022. The new board put in place various measures to resolve debts, including asset monetisation, debt restructuring, cost optimisation and liquidity management.

On March 12, 2020, the NCLAT approved a distribution framework based on "pro-rata distribution" among creditors of the said group from the proceeds of the sale, as per the government's suggestion. Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, was appointed by the government to help the crisis-ridden IL&FS to come out of its mess.

In September 2021, the government extended Kotak's term as the firms' chairman by six months, ending on April 2. Post that, C S Rajan was appointed the non-executive chairman of IL&FS.

The group has classified its companies under three categories — green, amber and red — based on the company's financial positions. Companies under the green category are those that continue to meet their payment obligations.

Amber category is for those companies that would not be able to meet their obligations but can meet only operational payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors. Amber category entities "are permitted to make only payments necessary to maintain and preserve the going concern". Companies under red category are the entities which cannot meet their payment obligations towards even senior secured financial creditors.