IL&FS headquarters at BKC sold to Brookfield for Rs 1,080 crore

Crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited managing director CS Rajan on Tuesday said the company has resolved Rs 55,000 crore of debt overall by March 31, 2022. This is 90 percent of the estimated debt resolution of Rs 61,000 crore.

"Total debt was Rs 99,355 crore across 347 entities when the new board took over in October 2018," Rajan said. "The overall estimated debt we target to resolve stands at Rs 61,000 crore or 62 percent of the 2018 debt." Rajan said 246 out of 347 entities stand resolved including applications filed with courts.

The MD said Rs 21,000 crore of debt was discharged by way of asset monetisation. Under asset monetisation, "IL&FS's headquarters at BKC, or Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, was sold to Brookfield for Rs 1,080 crore", Rajan said. He said the letter of intent has been given to Brookfield and TIFC Building would be handed over to Brookfield in 2022.

IL&FS was looking to monetise The IL&FS Financial Center (TIFC Building) for some time. In a statement earlier, the firm said: "TIFC with a built-up area of 322,268 square feet, of which 300,624 square feet is owned by IL&FS. The part owned by IL&FS is available for sale on an as is where is basis."Some reports had then claimed that IL&FS was expecting to garner Rs 1,500 crore from the sale of the BKC headquarters. The 10-storey office building was one of the first blocks to come up at BKC.

Uday Kotak, who completes his term as chairman of IL&FS on April 2, said: "Our first job as the new board was the need to protect national assets in the broader public interest. The concept of group resolution is absent even today in India's legal system. We have seen many conglomerates going through resolutions without group resolution and be able to recover in single-digit percentage."

Kotak said Rajan would be the new chairman and MD of IL&FS effective April 3. He said the government, particularly the ministry of corporate affairs, helped the board navigate through IL&FS. "We had nearly two full board meets every month," Kotak said. "The toughest thing for me was to file for the sale of the IL&FS headquarters to Brookfield on March 25; it was one of the first structures to come up in BKC, Mumbai."

Kotak said the estimate is that overall Rs 61,000 crore of total debt is recoverable over time. "We have a good chance to do better than Rs 61,000 cr recovery. Rs 21,000 crore of money has already been paid to creditors as of today and we are sitting with Rs 20,000 crore of cash which we have to give to creditors at multiple layers. Rs 55,000 cr of debt has been resolved as of today."

"The biggest learning from this experience for me as a banker," Kotak said, "is to not lend where you don't understand the biz structure."

He said banks must do their own diligence, not rely on rating agencies etc.

He said he the company hoes to resolve another Rs 6,000 crore of debt by 2023. Rajan said the company faced difficulty in non-payment of receivables, delayed judicial timelines. "Long winding approval processes at each individual creditor added to delays," he said.