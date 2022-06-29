Coming soon, an IKEA store in R City Mall in Ghatkopar

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA on Wednesday announced that it would soon launch its second city store in Mumbai at R City Mall in Ghatkopar.

"This store will strengthen IKEA’s commitment to expand its omnichannel presence in Maharashtra and become more accessible to the many people of Mumbai," the company said in a statement.

The retailer said that this would its its second small-format city store in India and the first IKEA store to be located in a shopping mall. Spread across 72,000 square feet of retail space, the IKEA store will be located on the mall's 3rd floor and will be opened in the next few months. It will offer a range of over 7,000 products, the statement said. Customers will be able to order for over 5,000 products that will be delivered to them and they can shop for 2,000 products directly from the stores.

IKEA's restaurant, with a 130 seating capacity, would be connected to the store and it will offer a range of Swedish as well as Indian delicacies.

"Mumbai is one of IKEA India’s most important markets, said Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India. She said with the store opening in Ghatkopar, IKEA will become more accessible to many people in Mumbai with its well-designed, good quality, affordable, functional, and sustainable home furnishings range, she said.

"With our second city store, we strengthen our omnichannel presence in Maharashtra. The goal is always to be close to the customers, becoming more accessible and convenient and creating a great IKEA experience for our customers,” Pulverer said.

IKEA launched its e-commerce platform in 2019 in Maharashtra. In 2020, it launched its big format store in Navi Mumbai and in the following year it opened its first Mumbai store in Worli.

IKEA is available online in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. Three big format stores are operational in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai.