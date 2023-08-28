CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndia is the most opportunity rich growth market for IKEA, says country head

India is the most opportunity-rich growth market for IKEA, says country head

IKEA has ambitious plans for expanding its retail presence in India. Pulverer mentions that the company will be adopting a two-pronged approach by opening both city stores and larger format stores.

Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Aug 28, 2023 7:54:14 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO of IKEA India believes that the country is a significant growth market for the company. "While India may not yet be one of the largest markets in terms of size, it is certainly one of the most promising when it comes to opportunities for expansion," Pulverer stated in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live


She highlighted that over the past five years, IKEA has welcomed 180 million visitors, including its online customers.
IKEA has ambitious plans for expanding its retail presence in India. Pulverer mentions that the company will be adopting a two-pronged approach by opening both city stores and larger format stores. However, the most exciting development on the horizon is IKEA's expansion into the Delhi market. By the end of 2024, the company aims to establish a robust omni-channel presence in the capital city.
IKEA's commitment to local sourcing in India is a crucial aspect of its growth strategy. Currently, approximately 30 percent of IKEA's products sold in India are sourced locally. The next big leap will come when the company delves into the wood category.
Pulverer acknowledges the potential for further growth in categories beyond wood. She highlights sofas as an example, expressing the intention to expand production in India by introducing more models.
Mattresses, another essential category, are already predominantly produced within India for the Indian market. Yet, IKEA's ambitious target is to achieve 50 percent local sourcing, Pulverer said.
Also Read:IKEA parent Ingka Group announces its first retail centre ‘Lykli’, to open in Gurugram in 2025
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 7:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BengaluruIkea India

Recommended Articles

View All
Rahul Yadav, Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks file an anticipatory bail application

Rahul Yadav, Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks file an anticipatory bail application

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

US Polo doubles down on India market with launch of website, women’s line

US Polo doubles down on India market with launch of website, women’s line

Aug 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia oversubscribed 87.81 times on strong institutional demand

IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia oversubscribed 87.81 times on strong institutional demand

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X