IKEA Foundation to help solarise 25,000 healthcare centres in India by 2026

The initiative aims to "sustainably power" 25,000 primary health facilities by 2026 across 12 Indian states with solar energy and efficient medical appliances.

IKEA Foundation invested €48 million or roughly Rs 429 crore in India to advance public health infrastructure across 12 states by 2026. Jeffrey Prins, Head of Portfolio(Renewable Energy), IKEA Foundation, said the company has solarised 2000 health centres in India till now and plans to build 25,000 more such healthcare centres.

"We are expecting to achieve this goal by 2026. We are using energy to solve health issues in scarce resource settings. Total investment in this initiative is 120 million euros, and IKEA 40 million euros from Ikea foundation," Prins said.

Meanwhile, Harish Hande, CEO of SELCO Foundation, said, "We have solar-powered health centres in Northeast India so that poor people don't have to wait for surgeries due to lack of electricity." He added that the focus is now on "taking rural India to telemedicine".

IKEA Foundation announced a partnership with India-based SELCO Foundation in 2018. The partnership aimed at providing reliable and affordable energy in India, especially in places where many impoverished families have little or no electricity for their homes, schools, livelihoods and health centres.

India’s healthcare sector and carbon emission

According to the Lancet Countdown report on Climate Change, the total emissions footprint of the global health sector is 5.2 percent of total global emissions, while contributing to 10 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"India’s healthcare sector contributes 2 percent to the country’s total emissions as per Health Care Without Harm," a press release said. It added that the extensive use of anaesthetic gasses, single-use plastics, generation of biomedical waste and a poor substitution uptake of renewables makes the issue more urgent.

To combat this, on the occasion of Global Health Day, the SELCO Foundation and IKEA Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and various State Health Missions, decided to launch a groundbreaking initiative ‘Energy for Health’. This initiative focuses on strengthening public health infrastructure.

