CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIIFL Finance unveils Rs 180 crore ESOP scheme to empower and reward employees

IIFL Finance unveils Rs 180 crore ESOP scheme to empower and reward employees

This newly unveiled scheme aims to target 4,000 frontline employees across 25 states and five union territories. The list of beneficiaries includes call centre executives, gold loan appraisers, branch managers and other zonal sales staff.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 9:39:09 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
IIFL Finance unveils Rs 180 crore ESOP scheme to empower and reward employees
IIFL Finance on Monday (September 4) said it has launched a golden ESOP scheme worth Rs 180 crore. This is said to be among the largest Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) schemes in the BFSI sector.

Share Market Live


This newly unveiled scheme aims to target 4,000 frontline employees across 25 states and five union territories. The list of beneficiaries includes call centre executives, gold loan appraisers, branch managers and other zonal sales staff.
An ESOP is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock.
ESOPs will be given to employees with at least two years of experience at the company with the highest performance ratings. The ESOPs are valued as high as 100 percent cost-to-company of the frontline sales employees.
“IIFL’s culture is where ‘owners work and workers own’.  This is a recognition of the owner mindset of the employees at the front level who stayed loyal and performed exceptionally contributing to the growth of the company,” said Nirmal Jain, founder and MD of IIFL Group.
IIFL Finance has scaled-up its business operations, doubling its branch network to 4,400 in three years and achieved a profit of Rs 1,608 crores in FY23 and AUM of Rs 68,178 crores at the end of June 2023. In a press release, IIFL Finance said it aims for Rs one lac crore AUM and Rs 2,500 crore profit by 2025. 
Due to its rapid growth in the recent past, the company has seen its share price rise from lows of Rs 65 to around Rs 600 today. IIFL Finance is one of India’s largest retail-focused NBFCs with over 85 lac customers and 35,000 employees.
Also Read:This analyst says RIL shares will give a compounded return of 15% over long term
 
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 9:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ESOPIIFL Finance

Recommended Articles

View All
Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from September 16

Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from September 16

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour movie presales smash all Marvel box office records — scares even 'The Exorcist'

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour movie presales smash all Marvel box office records — scares even 'The Exorcist'

Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read

‘Barbie’ sits pretty atop global box office — at $1.38 billion, it's the biggest hit of 2023

‘Barbie’ sits pretty atop global box office — at $1.38 billion, it's the biggest hit of 2023

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Tata Power Renewable Energy to develop 26-MW solar plant, aims to cut 32,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions yearly

Tata Power Renewable Energy to develop 26-MW solar plant, aims to cut 32,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions yearly

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X