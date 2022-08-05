IGL shares recover from day's low after PNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) climbed nearly 2 percent from the day's low intraday after the company hiked the price of piped cooking gas (PNG) to household kitchens in the national capital and adjoining cities.

At 12:38 pm shares of IGL were trading at Rs 357.15, up 1.59 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

On Friday, PNG price was increased by Rs 2.63 per unit to "offset input gas cost", marking the second increase in less than two weeks. On July 26, rates were revised by Rs 2.1 per standard cubic meter (scm).

IGL, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital and adjoining towns, notified through a tweet that piped cooking gas in Delhi would now cost Rs 50.59 per standard cubic meter. Earlier it was Rs 47.96.

In order to partially offset the increase in input gas cost, the price of domestic PNG in Delhi is being revised to Rs.50.59/- per SCM, w.e.f.,5th August 2022. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) August 4, 2022

As a result of the government mandating the use of costlier LNG to meet increased demand, the price of LNG has increased. State-owned GAIL averages out the rates of gas produced locally with the imported one before supplying to city gas retailers like IGL.

In Mumbai, Mahanagar Gas Ltd hiked CNG and PNG prices.

"Due to the significant increase in input gas cost, we have decided to recover the cost. Accordingly, we have increased the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg to Rs 86 per kg and hiked domestic PNG by Rs 4 per unit to Rs 52.50 in and around Mumbai," MGL said in a statement as reported by news agency PTI.

However, IGL has not increased CNG price and it continues to cost Rs 75.61 per kg. IGL said PNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, which ad-join Delhi, would cost Rs 50.46 per scm, while in Gurugram it would be priced at Rs 48.79 per scm.

India imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet roughly half of its natural gas needs due to insufficient domestic production. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, international LNG rates shot to record highs while domestic gas prices increased to $6.10 per million British thermal units. Currently, LNG costs upwards of $30 on the spot or current market.

