CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIFGL Refractories receives approval for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Orissa

IFGL Refractories receives approval for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Orissa

IFGL Refractories receives approval for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Orissa
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 11, 2023 1:02:29 PM IST (Published)

The project costs will be about Rs 150 crore and the expected start date for construction will be around October 2023, with a commercial production target of March 2025. 

IFGL Refractories has received an approval from Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd to set up a new manufacturing facility for Continuous Casting Refractories with an installed capacity of 240,000 pieces per annum.

Live TV

Loading...

Odisha has been selected for presence of its mineral wealth, good infrastructure, abundance labor and high concentration of steel manufacturing. The project costs will be about Rs 150 crores and the expected start date for construction subject to timely allotment of land will be around October 2023 with a commercial production target of March 2025.
'This new plant is part of our overall growth strategy to the meet the
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X