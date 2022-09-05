Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume dips 18 % to 7,805 million units in August

By PTI

The total trade volume of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered an 18 percent annual decline in August to 7,805 MU (million units). The total trade volume in August 2021 was at 9,538 MU, an IEX statement said.

However, on a month-on-month basis, IEX registered a 9 percent growth in August. In July 2021, the total power trade volume was 7,151 MU.

The total trade volume of 7,805 MU in August, 2022, comprised 6,517 MU in the conventional power market, 437 MU in the Green Power Market, and 851 MU (8.51 lakh Certificates) in the REC Market, according to the statement.

The average clearing price in the Day-Ahead market increased 2 percent YoY (year-on-year), from Rs 5.06 per unit in August’21 to Rs 5.17 in August ’22. The supply-side constraints continued due to high prices of imported coal, fuel shortage and increased e-auction prices, it said.

The Day-Ahead Market volume at 3,529 MU, registered a flat growth on a month-on-month basis. Although imported coal prices remained high, increased hydro and renewable energy generation resulted in the market clearing price lowering by 5 percent on a month-on-month basis at Rs 5.17 per unit.

The Real-Time electricity market achieved 2,265 MU volume during the month, registering a 22 per cent YoY and 6 percent month-on-month growth. The highest single-day volume of 104 MU was achieved on August 16, 2022.

The Term-Ahead Market, comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, traded 723 MU during August, registering a 17 percent y-o-y growth and 64 percent m-o-m growth. A total of 8.51 lacs RECs (renewable energy certificates), an increase of 79 percent MoM, were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The REC volume comprised 4.18 lacs non-solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC. It further said that increased inventory of solar RECs saw the clearing price reaching floor-level at Rs 1,000 per REC, with 4.32 lacs solar RECs traded during the month.

There was no REC trading session in the corresponding period last year, due to a stay order dated July 20, 2020, as issued by the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity.