Street unimpressed after IEX revises market share lower from 95% to 91% in November

According to IEX’s financial report for the July-September quarter, its consolidated net profit for the quarter fell nearly 7 percent to Rs 71.20 crore from Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. As compared to the same period last year, total income decreased to Rs 113.77 crore from Rs 122.30 crore.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange declined over a percent despite the company announcing in a business update that it managed to maintain its market share at 91 percent for the month of November.

At 10:43 am shares of IEX were trading at Rs 148, down 1.3 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The company announced yesterday that its total electricity volume traded on the exchange during the month grew 9 percent to 7,392 million units but the street seems to be not reflecting the same.

The overall volume, however, reduced 16 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. In November 2021 IEX had exceptionally high REC volumes of 24.4 lacs to fulfill the pent-up demand caused by a 16-month gap in trading.

Discoms and Open Access consumers will benefit from a further price correction on the exchange as coal inventory increases and winter approaches.

The company has a market valuation of Rs 13,515.99 crore and is a mid-cap company that operates in the financial services industry. IEX shares recently gained attention after the firm's board announced a share buyback of Rs 200 per equity share for an issue size of Rs 98 crore. A board meeting was held on November 25 to announce the price of the share buyback.

"The board has approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 200 per equity share and not exceeding Rs 98 crore payable in cash via open market route," IEX said in an exchange filing.

Last week, IEX stock rallied 9 percent ahead of its scheduled board meeting for the buyback plan.

However, the stock has remained flat since the buyback was announced. According to IEX’s financial report for the July-September quarter, its consolidated net profit for the quarter fell nearly 7 percent to Rs 71.20 crore from Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021. As compared to the same period last year, total income decreased to Rs 113.77 crore from Rs 122.30 crore.

Shares of IEX have gained over 3 percent in the past month while in the year so far the shares have declined over 42 percent in the year so far.