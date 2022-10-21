    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    IEX shares fall to a 52-week low after revenue, profits drop in September quarter

    IEX shares fall to a 52-week low after revenue, profits drop in September quarter

    IEX shares fall to a 52-week low after revenue, profits drop in September quarter
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Shares of IEX are down nearly 50 percent this year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell IEX share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Indian Energy Exchange, the technology-led energy marketplace, fell to a fresh 52-week low after reporting a decline in topline and bottom-line for the September quarter.
    The company's revenue fell below the Rs 100 crore mark, declining 13 percent from the same period last year to Rs 95.2 crore. Net profit also declined 8 percent to Rs 71.2 crore during the quarter under review.
    Operating profit or EBITDA declined 17 percent due to weak volumes during the quarter while margin contracted by nearly 400 basis points to 82.8 percent from 86.1 percent.
    Volumes during the quarter declined 9 percent from last year to 23 billion units. On a sequential basis, volumes declined 11 percent. Supply-side constraints due to high prices of e-auction coal, imported coal, and gas impacted volumes during the quarter.
    The average day-ahead market price increased to Rs 5.40 per unit during the quarter as against Rs 4.14 last year.
    The average day-ahead market price during the June quarter was Rs 7.76 per unit.
    IEX added new products to the existing longer-duration contracts portfolio such as daily contracts for up to 90 days, weekly contracts for up to 12 weeks, and monthly contracts for a period of up to 3 months. Analysts believe that the Long Duration Contracts could present a potential opportunity of 74 billion units for the company.
    Shares of IEX are trading nearly 3 percent lower at Rs 136.50 as of Noon. The stock has nearly halved this year.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IEXIndian Energy ExchangeIndian Energy Exchange (IEX)

    Previous Article

    Aarti Drugs margin takes a hit on higher operating expenses and finance costs

    Next Article

    Ramkrishna Forgings climbs nearly 2% after winning third order in nearly two months

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng