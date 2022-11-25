IEX board approves Rs 98-crore share buyback at Rs 200 apiece, stock up

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd ended at Rs 150.40, up by Rs 3.35, or 2.28 percent on the BSE. Established in 2008, IEX is India's first power exchange providing an automated trading platform for electricity (for physical delivery) and renewable energy certificates.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd on Friday, November 25, said its board has approved Rs 98-crore share buyback through the open market route. The buyback price for the offer has been decided at Rs 200 per share. The company, in the filing to the exchanges, said the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buyback would be 49,00,000 equity shares (representing 0.55 percent, which is less than 25 percent of the existing paid-up equity share capital of the company).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
"The maximum buyback size represents 14.95% and 14.92% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on March 31, 2022, respectively," the company said.
Moreover, the buyback offer is subject to the approval of the shareholders, which would be obtained through a postal ballot, the company added.
Under a share buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.
Established in 2008, IEX is India's first power exchange providing an automated trading platform for electricity (for physical delivery) and renewable energy certificates.
Also Read: ASUS becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company in India with 20.6% market share in Q3 2022
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!