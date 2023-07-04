IDFC First Bank shares need to cross this level by mid-July for potential MSCI inclusion

In case IDFC First Bank does manage to make the cut, it could result in potential inflows of $170 million to $180 million in the stock.

IDFC First Bank Ltd. continues to remain the most probable contender for an inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index in its August review, said Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research in a note.

The board of the private lender approved the merger of IDFC Financial Holdings and IDFC Ltd. with itself on Monday. As per the share swap ratio, 155 shares of IDFC First Bank will be allotted for every 100 shares of IDFC Ltd. held. The swap ratio comes up to 1.55, while Nuvama was working with a worst case scenario of 1.4 and best case scenario of 1.6.

"At Monday's closing price, the spread is in favour of IDFC Ltd. by 16.3 percent. We expect the spread to contract at Tuesday's opening itself and thus we will recommend any spread," Nuvama said in its note. Hypothetically, the brokerage wants the spread to be available at 13-14 percent for a good entry level, but according to them, it is unlikely to happen.

Nuvama said that IDFC First Bank remains its top probable contender for a potential inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index in August. However, it has to cross and trade above levels of Rs 85 by mid-July to make the cut for the inclusion. In case it does manage to make the cut, it could result in potential inflows of $170 million to $180 million in the stock.

The brokerage further said that the merger will not impact the inclusion changes and that the only deterrent possibly could be the stock not meeting the price cut-off requirements.

Brokerage firm CLSA has also said that it views the swap ratio as relatively positive for shareholders of IDFC Ltd. and that IDFC First's share count will decline by 2.5 percent, while book value per share will rise 4.9 percent. The brokerage has maintained an underperform rating with a price target of Rs 85.

Shares of IDFC First Bank are the best performers on the Nifty Bank index with gains of close to 40 percent.