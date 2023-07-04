IDFC First Bank shares need to cross this level by mid-July for potential MSCI inclusion

In case IDFC First Bank does manage to make the cut, it could result in potential inflows of $170 million to $180 million in the stock.

IDFC First Bank Ltd. continues to remain the most probable contender for an inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index in its August review, said Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research in a note.

The board of the private lender approved the merger of IDFC Financial Holdings and IDFC Ltd. with itself on Monday. As per the share swap ratio, 155 shares of IDFC First Bank will be allotted for every 100 shares of IDFC Ltd. held. The swap ratio comes up to 1.55, while Nuvama was working with a worst case scenario of 1.4 and best case scenario of 1.6.

"At Monday's closing price, the spread is in favour of IDFC Ltd. by 16.3 percent. We expect the spread to contract at Tuesday's opening itself and thus we will recommend any spread," Nuvama said in its note. Hypothetically, the brokerage wants the spread to be available at 13-14 percent for a good entry level, but according to them, it is unlikely to happen.