IDFC First Bank's 30% surge in 2023 prompts a downgrade from CLSA on stretched valuations

It was only in January this year that CLSA had upgraded the stock to buy. In March this year, CLSA had maintained its buy rating on IDFC First Bank and expected a potential upside of 36 percent from current levels then.

Shares of private lender IDFC First Bank fell by over four percent on Thursday after brokerage firm CLSA downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from its earlier rating of buy. However, the firm has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 85 from Rs 80 earlier.

IDFC First Bank is the best performer on the Nifty Bank index in 2023 by a distance. The stock has risen 33 percent so far this year, while the next best stock is AU Small Finance Bank, with gains of 15 percent.

The surge in share price has taken the bank's valuations to 1.8 times one-year forward price-to-book. CLSA believes that these valuations post the surge in stock price, do not fully reflect the bank's unfinished journey on improving its Return on Equity (RoE). However, the brokerage added that it likes the bank's compelling growth story.

By financial year 2026, CLSA is expecting the bank to report Return of Equity (RoE) of 14 percent, compared to the 11 percent that it reported in financial year 2023.

Last month, V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO at IDFC FIRST Bank in his interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that 90 percent of the retail book is backed by cash flow. The bank expects the loan growth to sustain at 22-24 percent and margins at 6.3-6.4 percent.