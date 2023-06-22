IDFC First Bank's 30% surge in 2023 prompts a downgrade from CLSA on stretched valuations

It was only in January this year that CLSA had upgraded the stock to buy. In March this year, CLSA had maintained its buy rating on IDFC First Bank and expected a potential upside of 36 percent from current levels then.
Shares of private lender IDFC First Bank fell by over four percent on Thursday after brokerage firm CLSA downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from its earlier rating of buy. However, the firm has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 85 from Rs 80 earlier.
It was only in January this year that CLSA had upgraded the stock to buy. In March this year, CLSA had maintained its buy rating on IDFC First Bank and expected a potential upside of 36 percent from current levels then.
IDFC First Bank is the best performer on the Nifty Bank index in 2023 by a distance. The stock has risen 33 percent so far this year, while the next best stock is AU Small Finance Bank, with gains of 15 percent.
The surge in share price has taken the bank's valuations to 1.8 times one-year forward price-to-book. CLSA believes that these valuations post the surge in stock price, do not fully reflect the bank's unfinished journey on improving its Return on Equity (RoE). However, the brokerage added that it likes the bank's compelling growth story.
By financial year 2026, CLSA is expecting the bank to report Return of Equity (RoE) of 14 percent, compared to the 11 percent that it reported in financial year 2023.
Last month, V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO at IDFC FIRST Bank in his interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that 90 percent of the retail book is backed by cash flow. The bank expects the loan growth to sustain at 22-24 percent and margins at 6.3-6.4 percent.
Shares of IDFC First Bank are trading 4.2 percent lower at Rs 78.75.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read