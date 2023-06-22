CNBC TV18
IDFC First Bank's 30% surge in 2023 prompts a downgrade from CLSA on stretched valuations

By Abhishek Kothari  Jun 22, 2023 11:34:37 AM IST (Published)

It was only in January this year that CLSA had upgraded the stock to buy. In March this year, CLSA had maintained its buy rating on IDFC First Bank and expected a potential upside of 36 percent from current levels then. 

Shares of private lender IDFC First Bank fell by over four percent on Thursday after brokerage firm CLSA downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from its earlier rating of buy. However, the firm has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 85 from Rs 80 earlier.

IDFC First Bank is the best performer on the Nifty Bank index in 2023 by a distance. The stock has risen 33 percent so far this year, while the next best stock is AU Small Finance Bank, with gains of 15 percent.
