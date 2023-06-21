India's largest drone maker ideaForge is heading for an IPO. Should you apply?

By Vahishta Unwalla

The IPO will include a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore, and an offer for sale of 48.69 lakh equity shares by promoters and investors. From the upper price band, the firm will raise around Rs 567 crore. On the upper price band, the firm is valued at Rs 2,800 crore.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of India's largest drone maker, ideaForge Technology Ltd, will open for subscription on June 26 and close on June 29. The company had filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI in February this year.

ideaForge is a Mumbai-based, vertically integrated firm, which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance application. In the same industry, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations made a stellar debut on the BSE SME platform in December 2022. ideaForge is backed by the likes of Qualcomm, Infosys and Florintree Capital Partners, co-established by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac.