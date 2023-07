Follow these steps to find out how you can check your allotment status for the IdeaForge IPO.

Drone maker ideaForge Technology is expected to finalise its IPO share allotment status on Wednesday, July 5.

Live TV

Loading...

Investors who have bid for the IPO can check the allotment status online through the BSE website or the website of the official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd by following a few steps.

Investors need to visit the BSE website-