IDBI bank stake sale receives good interest, moves to stage 2

IDBI bank stake sale receives good interest, moves to stage 2

IDBI bank stake sale receives good interest, moves to stage 2
By Sapna Das  Jan 7, 2023 5:38:38 PM IST (Published)

Earlier this week, the government exempted public sector entities from the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norm which mandates at least 25 percent public float for all listed companies.

Multiple bids were received for the Strategic Disinvestment of Government and LIC Stake in IDBI Bank. 

"The transaction will now move to the second stage," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a tweet.
The intention of the Government of India to get its shareholding re-classified as public holding shall be specified in the letter of offer dispatched to the shareholders of IDBI Bank in connection with the open offer made by the new acquirer, IDBI Bank said citing the letter of SEBI.
Also Read: Vodafone Idea lenders not in favour of granting additional loans to the company
After completion of the strategic disinvestment, IDBI Bank has to make an application to the Stock Exchanges for reclassification of Government of India holding under the public category, it said in a regulatory filing.
Further, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also directed the new buyer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, it said.
Last month, the government extended the deadline to submit preliminary bids for the lender till January 7.
The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72 percent of IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October. The last date for submitting expression of interest (EoI) or preliminary bids was December 16.
Also Read: Adani eyeing stake in state-run power trader PTC India: Report
The government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) hold 94.71 percent stake in IDBI Bank.
The successful bidder will have to make an open offer for the acquisition of 5.28 percent stake from public shareholders.
The government, with a more than 45 percent stake in IDBI Bank, is currently classified as a co-promoter of the lender. The government is looking to sell its 30.48 percent stake in IDBI Bank, while state-backed LIC will offload its 30.24 percent share in the lender.
Earlier this week, the government exempted public sector entities from the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norm which mandates at least 25 percent public float for all listed companies.
The exemption would apply to these entities regardless of the government's direct or indirect holding.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read: Mercedes India posts highest sales in 2022, expects EVs to contribute 25% by 2025

IDBI bank stake sale receives good interest, moves to stage 2

