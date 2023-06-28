ICRA Analytics MD and CEO Sushmita Ghatak resigns

ICRA Analytics is in the process of choosing Ghatak's successor. The company is the material subsidiary of ICRA Ltd and offers risk management, market data, and knowledge services to banks, mutual funds, and insurance companies.
ICRA Analytics on Wednesday, June 28, said Sushmita Ghatak has resigned from the position of managing director and chief executive officer of the company.
Ghatak will be relieved in due course from the position of the MD and CEO, it said in an exchange filing.
Further, the company said it is in the process of identifying the successor for the said position and the appointment will be intimated as soon as it is finalised.
ICRA Analytics is the material subsidiary of ICRA Ltd and offers risk management, market data, and knowledge services to banks, mutual funds, and insurance companies.
ICRA Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, against a net profit of Rs 33 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The revenue from operations rose 16.4 percent to Rs 109 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 93.7 crore in the year-ago period.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Jun 28, 2023 6:47 PM IST
