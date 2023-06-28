CNBC TV18
ICRA Analytics MD and CEO Sushmita Ghatak resigns

ICRA Analytics MD and CEO Sushmita Ghatak resigns

ICRA Analytics MD and CEO Sushmita Ghatak resigns
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 28, 2023 6:49:18 PM IST (Updated)

ICRA Analytics is in the process of choosing Ghatak's successor. The company is the material subsidiary of ICRA Ltd and offers risk management, market data, and knowledge services to banks, mutual funds, and insurance companies.

ICRA Analytics on Wednesday, June 28, said Sushmita Ghatak has resigned from the position of managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

Ghatak will be relieved in due course from the position of the MD and CEO, it said in an exchange filing.
Further, the company said it is in the process of identifying the successor for the said position and the appointment will be intimated as soon as it is finalised.
X