ICICI Securities to turn 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank upon delisting, share-swap ratio announced

ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, will become a wholly owned subsidiary through delisting. ICICI Bank will issue equity shares to public shareholders of ICICI Securities, offering 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares held in ICICI Securities. The merger is not possible due to regulatory restrictions, but as a subsidiary, they can benefit from synergies and align with the bank's focus on customer satisfaction. A valuation report and fairness opinion have determined the share exchange ratio.

According to a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors of ICICI Securities approved a draft scheme of arrangement for the delisting of equity shares. Notably, this is the first time in Indian corporate history that a company is delisting using a share swap arrangement in an exercise that does not include a merger of the company.

"...ICICI Bank will issue equity shares to the public shareholders of the Company in lieu of cancellation of their equity shares in the Company ("Scheme"), thereby making the Company a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank," said ICICI Securities in its regulatory filing.