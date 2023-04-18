ICICI Securities is cautious on paint companies barring this stock

The brokerage has assigned a ‘Reduce’ rating on most paint stocks such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and Indigo Paints except for Akzo Nobel, which has a ‘Buy’ rating.

Brokerage ICICI Securities has advised investors to stay ‘underweight’ in paint stocks as the industry is likely to witness single-digit revenue growth in the March quarter.

This is due to deterioration in revenue mix on account of down-trading, discounts and a slowdown in consumer durables production.

ICICI Securities, in a report, mentioned that it expects paint industry volumes to have grown by 8-10 percent in the March quarter.

There has been a likely deterioration in revenue mix due to higher revenue from projects business and industrial paints, and down-trading, which means consumers shifted to either low-unit packs or lower-end brands.

Despite a 12.7 percent year-on-year growth in passenger vehicle production, two-wheeler production declined 4.7 percent from last year in January-February 2023 while the IIP for consumer durables fell 7.5 percent in January 2023, which could have impacted industry volume and revenue in the last quarter, the brokerage noted.

“Slowdown in consumer durables production could result in lower demand for industrial paints, in our view,” ICICI Securities mentioned.

The paint companies did not raise prices in the second half of financial year 2023 after the price hike in April-August 2022, while they offered 3-5 percent higher trade schemes or discounts during the March quarter.

ICICI Securities believes that a correction in prices of key raw materials, as well as crude oil prices will aid margin performance during the March quarter.

Real estate registrations were up 8 percent in the December quarter of and ICICI Securities believes a strong revival in the real estate sector will likely drive demand for projects business. It is also expected to drive demand for repainting after 4-5 years.

ICICI Securities also noted that demand from projects business has continued to be strong. The dealers are selling to real estate developers only if they have to achieve their turnover targets.

Also, the dealers indicated that paint demand is steadily recovering post a steep slowdown in October-November 2022. December 2022 was better than in November 2022 and offtake in January-Mach 2023 was also better than that in December 2022, it mentioned.

Shares of paint companies are currently trading little changed. Akzo Nobel shares have recovered from the day's low and are trading 0.3 percent higher.