ICICI Bank signs 2-year deal for 800 co-working seats in Mumbai: Report

In a shift from the traditional office, ICICI Bank has signed a two-year deal for 800 seats at a co-working center operated by 91Springboard, according to media reports.

There are 1,300 seats at 91Springboard's Technopak office building in Andheri (East). ICICI will occupy 800 of them for two years, LiveMint reported.

"ICICI Bank has multiple teams working out of the centre. Traditionally, companies would take up the entire building. However, today, the rationale is that even large companies, in the current COVID situation that has led to a volatile business environment, are looking for flexibility and managed solutions for workspaces," the report quoted an official as saying.

CNBCTV18.com could not independently verify the report.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported that the co-working space market will growing despite the pandemic.

Chennai-based co-working space aggregator WorkEZ recently launched 1.3 lakh square feet of 3,500 shared workstations. Prathap Murali, Business Head at WorkEZ said, "We have seen an upside because of the pandemic — because we are seeing a lot of enterprise clients letting go of their traditional spaces. These clients are exploring managed office spaces as their first option because it falls between work-from-home and the traditional office."

Large banks and other financial institutions have been wary of using shared workspaces due to their complex needs and requirements of high security. But the disruption caused by the COVID-19 is driving a shift in the strategy. Property advisory CBRE South Asia was the transaction advisor for ICICI Bank on the shared space deal.

The second-largest private sector lender in India recently reported a net profit of Rs 4,616 crore in Q1FY22, a 78 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise.