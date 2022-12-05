ICICI Bank shares rise as brokerage firms upbeat on the stock

Morgan Stanley has an 'OverWeight' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with the target price at Rs 1250. According to the brokerage form ICICI Bank showcased various digital assets/journeys where they have made further progress.

Shares of ICICI bank in intraday trade reached at Rs 937, just 2.1 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 958 achieved on November 30. The stock is currently trading at Rs 932, up 0.2 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The uptick follows yesterday's analyst day at the bank. This has as its target sectors SME, supply chain financing, ecosystem banking, and retail, along with strategic initiatives and priorities, digitisation, and network growth.

What do brokerage firms have to say?

Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on shares of ICICI Bank with the target price at Rs 1075. According to Goldman Sachs the bank has showcased pillars that it has put in place for sustainable and profitable growth in future.

“Conviction has been re-affirmed that ICICI Bank this cycle could be poised to deliver a superior returns profile on the back of increasing customer stickiness, increasing cross-sell ratio leading to not only better operating leverage on existing infrastructure, but also potentially support further market share expansion,” added Goldman Sachs in a note.

Morgan Stanley has an 'OverWeight' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with the target price at Rs 1250. According to the brokerage form ICICI Bank showcased various digital assets/journeys where they have made further progress.

“Based on this, ICICI is now taking the entire bank to retail, commercial and corporate clients.

This will drive better productivity/ cross-sell and higher customer retention amid rising competitive intensity,” Morgan Stanley added in a note.

Jefferies also has a Buy rating on the shares of ICICI Bank with the target price at Rs 1150.

The key takeaways from the analyst meet by Jefferies

Bank has decided to focus more on micro-markets.

Winning customers' trust is of paramount importance

Smoother customer journey, digitisation and network expansion will be the key focus areas for ICICI Bank

In segments SME, supply chain financing, ecosystem and retail are going to be the focus segments.

At a macro level the bank’s management reaffirmed stronger growth with better retail borrower behaviour & corporate balance sheet

Jefferies further estimated that continued operating profitability beat can further drive valuation for the bank.

