    ICICI Bank Q2 result: Net Profit jumps by 31% to over Rs 8,000 crore
    1 Min(s) Read
    PTI  IST (Updated)

    ICICI bank's total income grew to Rs 31,088 crore in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to Rs 19,408 crore from Rs 18,027 crore.

    ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 31.43 percent jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 8,006.99 crore. On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender reported a 37.14 percent rise in September quarter net profit at Rs 7,557.84 crore, as against Rs 5,510.95 crore in the year-ago period.

    The bank's total income grew to Rs 31,088 crore in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to Rs 19,408 crore from Rs 18,027 crore. The provisions reduced to Rs 1,644.52 crore as against Rs 2,713.48 crore in the year-ago period, but were up when compared with the Rs 1,143.82 crore in the June quarter. The bank scrip had closed 2.13 percent up at Rs 907.15 a piece on the BSE on Friday, as against gains of 0.18 percent on the benchmark.:
    Also Read:Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result: Net Profit, NII rises by 27%
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
