Analysts expect that the asset quality of the bank is going to improve due to healthy recovery & upgrades, leading to overall strong growth. ICICI Bank shares have gone up by over 4 percent in the year so far.

ICICI bank is all set to report its financial results for the April-June period on Saturday. Analysts, in a CNBC-TV18 poll, said expect ICICI Bank to report a net interest income of Rs 13,043 crore for the three-month period, an increase of 3.4 percent compared with the previous quarter, and a 19.3 percent growth year on year.

Brokerage firm CLSA that ICICI Bank is likely to continue witnessing a strong growth in loans. The firm expects the loan growth to be 20.1 percent higher in the April-June quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The CNBC-TV18 poll expects that the profit after tax— an estimate that shows the actual money that a company is making in that operating period — is going to grow at 36.2 percent YoY and is pegged at Rs 6,289.6 crore.

The value of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) is expected to decrease to 3.44 percent from 5.15 percent in in the same quarter last year. NPA is an important marker because if a bank has a high NPAs, then it means that it has too many bad loans that are not earning it any interest income.

Analysts expect the net interest margin to grow from 3.09 percent in the first quarter of the previous fiscal to 4.01 percent now. Net interest margin (NIM) reveals the amount of money that a bank is earning in interest on loans compared to the amount it is paying in interest on deposits. NIM is one indicator of a bank's profitability and growth. A high NIM suggests that the bank is operating profitably.

