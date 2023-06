The delisting proposal will be considered pursuant to a scheme of arrangement with the bank.

ICICI Securities promoter ICICI Bank Ltd . may consider its delisting proposal through a share swap instead of a cash payout, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

ICICI Securities and ICICI Bank will hold board meetings on June 29 to consider the delisting proposal.