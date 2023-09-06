Should investors worry about companies with no promoters? Here's a reality check

Promoter pedigree is one key criteria that investors are advised to look for before investing. But does that mean companies with no classified promoter are not worthy of investing?

Companies like ICICI Bank Ltd ., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd ., have not had a promoter for decades and have yet created wealth for shareholders through a professionally run setup.

The recent bull run in the market has seen multiple company promoters either paring their stake or bidding a complete exit from the company too, Coforge being a case in point.

We at CNBC-TV18 have chosen six companies that do not have a classified promoter and 100 percent of the shareholding is with the public.

Some criteria we kept in mind before choosing these companies include a market capitalisation of at least Rs 10,000 crore and a trading history of no less than five years.

These six companies are - ICICI Bank, L&T, ITC, RBL Bank, Federal Bank and IEX. Lets look at the average five-year return for these companies:

As the table suggests, the five companies have average returns ranging from 12-46 percent. The higher-end number is such due to shares of IEX gaining as much as 230 percent in 2021 before they corrected. If we exclude 2021, the average return of IEX for the remaining years falls to zero.

Promoter-Led Companies

This section also includes six private companies, with a five-year trading history and at least 60 percent promoter holdings. PSUs are excluded from this list.

TCS is owned by the Tata Group, Avenue Supermarts is backed by veteran investor Radhakishan Damani, GCPL is a Godrej Group company, the promoter pedigree here does not need to be defined. But have they done as well as their professionally run peers?

Here's a look at their five-year returns:

As the table shows, the five-year average return of these promoter-run companies range between 5-25 percent, nearly the same as ones that do not have a promoter. Specific companies have their own factors in this list as well.

Shares of Vedanta have surged only in two out of the last five years and are down nearly 22 percent this year too. Although the stock has generously rewarded investors in terms of dividend, the impending debt repayments and promoter pledges continue to remain an overhang.

V Jayasankar, MD & Member of Board at Kotak Investment Banking told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction on August 22 that not all promoter sales should be viewed in negative light. "I think it's all driven by either a PE investor wanting an exit over a three to five year period, which is fair, because the normal period for a PE investor is three to five years and if the markets are at its robustness, why not," he said.

"I think it's very likely that you'll see more of these transactions. So I think you should take it as a trend. And when the markets are robust, that's the right time for any block sell," Jayasankar added.

At the end of the day, shareholders will reward those companies that deliver performance-wise - promoters, or no promoters.