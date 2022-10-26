IBM India chief sends note discouraging moonlighting, says employees need company approval for side gigs

By Nishtha Pandey

Amid all the buzz around moonlighting , IT and tech giant IBM has sent a strong note to its employees in engaging in moonlighting without following due process. In the note, the company’s India managing director Sandip Patel discouraged employees from taking external gigs without the company's permission.

“While an IBMer's time outside their work is their own, it also requires them to avoid engaging in activities that create a conflict of interest IBM’s business,” read the internal note, which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18.com.

The note further added that moonlighting can cause a lot of confusion if not clarified at a granular level.

Patel further said in the note that the IT company is fine with employees bringing out their passion at work. However, if it’s pursued "at the expense of IBM’s interests", it is a problem.

“At IBM, our stance has always been clear: we encourage every IBMer to bring their whole selves to work. Your passion – be it for art, dance, or music is celebrated here, and in that spirit, we’d love to see you pursue your interests.

"However, if you advance a personal interest, whether directly or indirectly, at the expense of IBM’s interests, it is treated as a serious conflict of interest, it is treated as a serious conflict of interest and a violation of trust,” added the note.

Explaining how side gigs could be a conflict of interest, Patel said “As an individual, you may operate a small business, but if you spend your work time at IBM doing the same, it will conflict with your official duties to IBM. Another example would be you working with competitors in the market over weekends; even though you do so in personal time.”

The managing director also mentioned that moonlighting is also against the employment obligations and also clarified that if employees of IBM intended to engage in any activity outside of the company “including work with any non-profit or philanthropic activity,” they need to have proper approval.

Earlier this month, Patel called moonlighting "unethical." He said, "All of our employees sign agreements saying they will work full-time for IBM when they are hired."

Moonlighting has been in the news for quite some time. Infosys and Wipro have already fired employees for indulging in the same. Wipro, in particular, recently laid off 300 employees for moonlighting.

Recently tech giant Wipro too reaffirmed its stance on moonlighting. saying that the firm is not against side gigs but has issues with employees who have an “obvious conflict of interest”.

“We’re perfectly fine with someone having a little side job here and there. It’s different if you’re working for a company that is in our environment,” Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said in a post-earnings press conference.

The firm also has a programme called ‘Accelerate’, providing employees with the opportunity ta take up gigs within the company.

