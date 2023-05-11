IBLA 2023: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of Dalal Street who always took risks

A chartered accountant by profession, Jhunjhunwala was attracted to the stock market right from his college years and later, unsurprisingly, went on to become a Dalal Street icon who inspired a generation of investors.

Known as the investor with a Midas Touch and India's very own Warren Buffet, the Forbes' Rich List ranked Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the 36th richest man in the country with a net worth of $5.8 billion.

By 2020, Jhunjhunwala had decided to give away 25 percent of his wealth to charity. He was an active supporter of St Jude India, which runs shelters for children undergoing treatment for cancer, the Agastya International Foundation, and Arpan, an entity that helps create awareness among children on sexual exploitation.

