IAMAI appoints Google India MD Sanjay Gupta as Chairman

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday said Google India Vice President and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta has been elected as its chairman for the period 2021-23. He succeeds Amazon Senior Vice President and India Country Manager Amit Agarwal.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|-2.35
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|-1.38
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|-1.28
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|-1.22
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.35
|-51.75
|-2.35
|Bharti Airtel
|528.80
|-5.30
|-0.99
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|-0.43
|SBI
|417.10
|-1.80
|-0.43
|HDFC
|2,487.30
|-10.60
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4390
|0.0270
|0.03
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0450
|-0.4470
|-0.43
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6688
|-0.0003
|-0.04