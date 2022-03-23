I-T department conducts search operations at premises linked to Hero MotoCorp

The search operations were underway at offices and residences of senior management in Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of North India. The searches cover Hero Motocorp CMD Pawan Munjal's office and residence too, the sources added.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at 25 premises linked to Hero MotoCorp, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The search operations were underway at offices and residences of senior management in Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of North India, the sources said.

The searches cover Hero Motocorp CMD Pawan Munjal's office and residence too, the sources added.

The I-T department began the operation at 7 am today.

The company has so far not commented on the search operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon