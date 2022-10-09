Hyundai Motor India posts highest PAT in 4 years at Rs 2,861.77 crore in FY22

By PTI

Mini The company, which is an unlisted entity, had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,847.16 crore in 2020-21, down from Rs 2,355 crore that it had recorded in 2019-20.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd recorded a 55 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 2,861.77 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, its highest in four years, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company, which is an unlisted entity, had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,847.16 crore in 2020-21, down from Rs 2,355 crore that it had recorded in 2019-20.

The previous highest PAT of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) was at Rs 2,581.73 crore in 2018-19. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 the company had posted a PAT of Rs 2,124.17 crore, according to the data by Tofler.

In terms of operating revenue, it was also the highest in four years at Rs 47,042.79 crore in FY22, as compared to Rs 40,674.01 crore in FY21.

The Indian arm of South Korean auto major had posted an operating revenue of Rs 42,978.63 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020. In 2018-19, the company registered its highest operating revenue at Rs 43,258.09 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 the operating revenue of company, which sells a range of vehicles including popular SUVs Creta and Venue along with hatchback and sedans such as Grandi10 NIOS, i20 and Verna, was at Rs 39,208.9 crore, as per Tofler data.

In terms of domestic sales volumes, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, HMIL had sold 4,81,500 units in 2021-22. Its domestic sales volumes were at 4,71,535 units and 4,85,309 units in FY21 and FY20 respectively.

The company had posted record sales at 5,45,243 units in 2018-19, bettering what it sold in 2017-18 at 5,36,241 units.