HUL, P&G among other FMCG firms under DGGI scanner for alleged GST evasion

HUL, P&G among other FMCG firms under DGGI scanner for alleged GST evasion

HUL, P&G among other FMCG firms under DGGI scanner for alleged GST evasion
By Timsy Jaipuria  Mar 15, 2023 3:07:59 PM IST (Updated)

As per the information, initial investigation by DGGI has reflected tax evasion by HUL and P&G. On similar lines, other FMCG companies are also now under DGGI's radar for 'alleged GST evasion.'

Major FMCG companies in India are now under the scanner of the Drug Controller General of India (DGGI), exclusive sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. As per the initial information, DGGI has issued notices based on its investigation to HUL and P&G in the cross-charge mechanism in the last 15 days.

Initial investigation by DGGI has reflected tax evasion by HUL and P&G. Both these companies are now in touch with DGGI to pay their due share of GST. On similar lines, other FMCG companies are also under DGGI's radar for 'alleged GST evasion.'
"As a responsible organisation, P&G is fully committed to compliance with local laws and regulations, and we take this responsibility very seriously. In case of any queries, we cooperate with concerned authorities and transparently engage with them, as was followed with the GST authorities recently," a P&G spokesperson said to CNBC-TV18.
CNBC-TV18 has also reached out to HUL and is awaiting its response.
Note: This is a developing story.
Also Read:Income Tax department investigates Cipla for potential tax violations: Exclusive
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 2:27 PM IST
