HUL launches ‘Smart Fill’ machine for its home care products

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has launched its first ‘Smart Fill’ machine an in-store vending model for its home care products with the aim to reuse, reduce and recycle plastic. This initiative offers consumers an innovative option to reuse their plastic bottles by refilling products from HUL’s brands like Surf Excel, Comfort and Vim.

To access products from the Smart Fill machine, consumers can either use their old empty bottles or purchase a Smart Fill bottle from the store at a nominal price. As an incentive, consumers are being offered Rs 30 off on the MRP or effective price at the store if they get their own bottle and Rs 15 off to those who purchase the Smart Fill bottle. The flagship brands that consumers can avail these benefits on include: Surf Excel liquid for Top Load and Front Load washing machines; Comfort Fabric Conditioner and Vim Dishwash Liquid Gel.

Speaking about the initiative in conversation with Storyboard, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director (Home Care) for Hindustan Unilever and Vice President (Home Care) for Unilever South Asia, says “We did an interesting piece of research on this and what we found is that 20 percent of the Indian consumers are already eco-warriors, these are the lead-edge consumers who want to understand what is happening in the environment and want to make a positive contribution. In our pilot we have saw that they are looking for avenues in which they are keen to contribute. Our first port will be these consumers.”

The company aims to use learnings from this pilot project to create a scalable refill business model in partnership with prominent retailers and modern trade outlets. Vending machine installed at Reliance Smart Acme Mall in Mumbai recently and the company plans to take it to other stores across the country soon.

Speaking about how to make this model scalable, Narsimhan says “Our idea is to get it out on a lot of Reliance touch points. We will do it at a particular time, as the country unlocks and more consumers get out of home over a period of time.”

But there are certain challenges too. “The first is the idea of consumer behaviour- which is to encourage the consumers to bring their own bottles, because that’s where it works the best. The second challenge that we have is that of the business model which is making sure that it works in way so that it is a win-win for everybody.”

But at times where habits have changed, visits to the stores have reduced and consumers are so used to online shopping of even grocery items and home care products get delivered to the comfort of your home, Narasimhan said that the behaviour of going to the modern trade store is not going to go away. “The balance between shopping at modern-trade store and e-commerce might have shifted during the time of the pandemic the option of going to store exsists and the consumer are still continuing to pretty much exercise that option. We need to make sure that at that store, the safety is 100 percent.

There will be sanitisers and other safety precautions but also the bottles that are used to refill will be UV treated to ensure that they are fully sanitised.

Along with this, HUL is also planning a three-pronged consumer-centric approach of ‘Reuse, Refill and Reward’ is to build mass public awareness that changes the way plastic is viewed, used and managed.