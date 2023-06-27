‘HUL is an emotion’, says Sanjiv Mehta as he hands over charge to Rohit Jawa

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) former CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta wrote an emotional LinkedIn post saying parting is such sweet sorrow — the enjoyable part is he looks forward to his next innings, and of course, the sad part is the goodbyes.

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s former CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta bid goodbye to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and passed on the CEO and MD baton to Rohit Jawa on June 27.

Mehta wrote an emotional LinkedIn post saying parting is such sweet sorrow — the enjoyable part is he looks forward to his next innings, and of course, the sad part is the goodbyes. He also cheered for his successor Jawa and his team and said he shall wall the business grow under him.

His remarks came a day after HUL’s 90th annual general meeting where Mehta pointed out that the last decade had its fair share of challenges but his firm navigated the storms, made itself stronger, agile and nimbler. “My confidence in HUL stems from exceptional talent in the management committee,” he said at the event on June 26, the day of his retirement from HUL.

Yesterday, at the close of our 90th AGM, my tenure with HUL ended - after an incredible decade-long journey with the company. HUL is an emotion that has been a big part of me for the last ten years, a sentiment that my wife Mona Mehta and I will forever cherish. The memories we have made and the friendships we have forged will always have a special place in our hearts.

Many of you have been asking me how I feel about leaving HUL, and the fact is, parting is such sweet sorrow - the enjoyable part is I look forward to my next innings, and of course, the sad part is the Goodbyes. As I sign off, I take comfort in the fact that I'm leaving HUL, making it stronger than before and our impact on society and India much larger.

I also express my profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication and the unputdownable spirit of the people of HUL and everyone who has been part of my journey. All our people gave their best to me, and today, I celebrate each of them. With a heart of gratitude, I bid farewell to my workplace and karma bhumi.

I will always be cheering for HUL and Rohit Jawa and his team from the sidelines as I watch the business grow to achieve more remarkable victories in the years to come.