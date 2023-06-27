‘HUL is an emotion’, says Sanjiv Mehta as he hands over charge to Rohit Jawa

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) former CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta wrote an emotional LinkedIn post saying parting is such sweet sorrow — the enjoyable part is he looks forward to his next innings, and of course, the sad part is the goodbyes.

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s former CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta bid goodbye to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and passed on the CEO and MD baton to Rohit Jawa on June 27.

Mehta wrote an emotional LinkedIn post saying parting is such sweet sorrow — the enjoyable part is he looks forward to his next innings, and of course, the sad part is the goodbyes. He also cheered for his successor Jawa and his team and said he shall wall the business grow under him.