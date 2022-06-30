FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday said its chief executive officer and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed the president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Unilever's Indonesia business.

Mehta's appointment as president commissioner of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Unilever Indonesia) is subject to approval from shareholders at Unilever Indonesia's next extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 28, 2022.

"He will join the company's board of commissioners and chair the same in a non-executive capacity. He will continue to be the chief executive officer and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), and President, Unilever South Asia. He is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive," the statement said.

The board of commissioners of Unilever Indonesia is responsible for overseeing the policy and the implementation of the corporate governance agenda of the company and providing advice to the board of directors in managing the company, it said.

Established in 1933, Unilever Indonesia is one of Indonesia's foremost FMCG companies with a turnover of $2.7 billion as of December 2021. Unilever Indonesia has nearly 5,000 employees. It manufactures over 40 Unilever brands including local jewels Bango and Sariwangi across nine factories situated in the country.