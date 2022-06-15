HUL boss Sanjiv Mehta says inflation severely impacted sale of soaps but firm will hike prices and shrink packets

The current economic situation is akin to landing an airplane on a tightrope with wind blowing from all sides said Hindustan Unilever MD Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever MD Sanjiv Mehta on Wednesday said severe inflation impact on items such as toilet soaps and detergents meant more price hikes were in the offing. He confirmed that the company had increased prices in the 9-10 percent range in the March quarter.

"Price rises for Q1 will be higher than the March quarter and price rise for September quarter could be higher than June. We are trying to take price increases in small and not large amounts," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. According to reports, FMCGs companies have raised prices by 10 percent on an average.

Mehta was optimistic about retail inflation moderating in May and expects the excise duty cut on fuel to start having a full impact on sales June onwards. Expressing caution about the rural sentiment he said, "There has been a 10 percent year-on-year increase in MNREGA numbers, indicating a stress in employment in rural areas. Negative volume growth in FMCG in rural areas is a cause for concern." Protecting consumer franchise, market share and protecting business models will be a priority for Hindustan Unilever till inflation cools down, he said.

Also Read:

The industry veteran, who is also the President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, added that high raw material costs meant, that the company would have to resort to adjusting pack volumes as well. "We try to protect magic price points as much as possible by adjusting volumes. But we cannot adjust volumes to a level where efficacy of the product is impaired. We have a strategy of bridge packs which create value but not an outlay of a large pack," he said.

With WPI inflation hitting a 30-year high at 15.8 percent, Mehta is worried about inflation resulting in stagflation and real prospects of a recession in the United States.

"This is not a homegrown inflation, but a global phenomenon," he said, adding that inflation hurts the poor more than the rich and is indeed a cause for concern. "The current economic situation is akin to not landing an airplane on an airstrip, but landing an airplane on a tightrope with wind blowing from all sides," he added.

Mehta also said that interest rates must be in sync with what's happening in the global economy and the Indian government must continue with measures to contain inflation, but not throttle growth.