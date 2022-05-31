HUL boss Sanjiv Mehta's remuneration up 44% even as FMCG player blames high inflation for growth slowdown

The remuneration of the managing director and chief executive of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Sanjiv Mehta, grew nearly 44 percent in FY22 to Rs 22.073 crore against the previous financial year.

This was 179.61 times more than the median remuneration other employees took home in a year of unprecedented input cost inflation impacting consumer demand. There was a 3.3 percent increase in the median remuneration of employees in FY22. The company had around 8,500 permanent employees as of FY22.

n the near future, with geopolitical tensions and commodity price inflation, the business environment will continue to be challenging ”. In its latest annual report for FY22, HUL's newly appointed chairman Nitin Paranjpe said that while India remains one of the fastest-growing FMCG markets, high inflation has led to a marked slowdown in growth rates. Even Mehta said that "i

However, the company remains confident of outpacing the FMCG market growth and is confident of maintaining margins at healthy levels.

Also Read:

Amid the inflationary environment, HUL undertook several price hikes , especially in its laundry and personal care categories for products such as Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel, Lux, Lifebuoy, and shampoos. It also hiked the prices of its tea and coffee products. One way of achieving this is by making products costlier, as the firm did through FY22.

In its annual report, the firm also said that the company had localised the sourcing of many of its chemicals and leveraged the growing domestic chemicals industry, to reduce import dependency.

“Our teams moved dynamically to ensure business continuity by securing material supply, onboarding new suppliers fast, flexing formulations and making strategic buying interventions. To remain 'futurefit' in an increasingly technology-enabled world, we are employing sophisticated digital tools to identify new innovation partners, monitoring and reviewing quality performance, and tracking logistics and supply risks in real-time,” Mehta said.

In FY22, HUL saw its turnover cross the Rs 50,000-crore mark and 16 brands of HUL saw a turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore. The FMCG major clocked a profit of Rs 8,818 crore while the underlying volume growth came in at 3 percent for the year. However, rising input costs meant that the EBITDA margin for FY22 was lower than FY21.

However, the company continues to remain confident in its growth prospects. “More people entering the middle class, a large working population, increasing nuclear family structures, urbanisation and rapid adoption of technology, all bode well for FMCG growth in the country,” Paranjpe said.