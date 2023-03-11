HUL announces Rohit Jawa as new MD and CEO designate; here are his 5 principles of leadership

Rohit Jawa is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever in London. He is known for his progressive leadership style which is particularly suited to the current uncertain business environment.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced that Rohit Jawa would take over as the Managing Director and CEO of the company from Sanjiv Mehta on June 27, 2023. The 56-year-old, who is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever in London, is known for his progressive leadership style which is particularly suited to the current uncertain business environment.

In a LinkedIn post from 2017, “5 Principles of effective leadership in an uncertain world,” Jawa offered insights into his leadership philosophy, highlighting five principles that he believes are essential to succeed in an uncertain world.

The first principle Jawa focuses on is agility. Jawa said that as a leader, one must continuously evolve and adapt to a constantly changing landscape. In order to be successful, one must have mental flexibility, and adaptability, and understand the value of educating oneself. According to Jawa, the path towards the required destination will not be straightforward. Jawa writes that while they work towards a stretching destination in the future, they must accept that the path will not be straight and predictable.

The second principle is the need to create a strong team. Jawa believes that an organisation is only as strong as its weakest link, and during times of unpredictability, it has never been more important to secure a stable, competent workforce. Jawa believes that the success of an organisation is fundamentally about the 'who' far before the 'what’. Jawa believes that it is paramount that the team advocates the same ideals as the organisation.

The third principle is the need to simplify the complex. Jawa believes that it is important to understand the complexities involved and to simplify them. When they learn to simplify the complex and communicate in simple terms, they can come up with a set of clear priorities for the team. Jawa calls this ‘sense-making’ - the art of joining dots and keeping business simple.

In his fourth principle, Jawa emphasises the need to celebrate success, even during volatile times. Jawa believes that recognizing achievement is vital in building confidence and a sense of joy within the team. It speaks volumes in ensuring employees understand their value within the company. This positivity is a powerful motivator for workers in the organisation.

In his fifth and final principle, Jawa writes about the need to remain positive and mindful amidst volatility. He notes that finding a mental balance to accept the negatives and knowing that these lows are temporary are vital skills when leading a team. Jawa believes building resilience can also help inspire the rest of the team.