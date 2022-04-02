Huawei promotes founder’s daughter Meng Wanzhou to rotating chairwoman’s role

Huawei Technologies has named its chief finance officer Meng Wanzhou as rotating chairwoman, according to the company’s website.

This new position to Meng, who returned to China in 2021 after nearly three years’ detention in Canada, is part of the company’s overhaul of its corporate managing committee for future development.

Meng, who is also daughter of the tech giant’s founder Ren Zhengfei, replaced Guo Ping as one of the three rotating chairpersons of the company.

As per Huawei, the rotating chairperson is the top leader of the company during her or his duty period, which rotates every six months. The announcement did not specify when her term would begin.

The rotating chairmen are Eric Xu and Ken Hu. Meng is also deputy chairwoman and will remain CFO, according to the company’s website.

Also read:

“The company is optimising and refining its internal governance structure to make sure the company is built to last,” a Huawei spokesperson said.

“The supervisory board is responsible for the company’s survival, development and long-term prospects.”

Meng, whose English name is Sabrina, played a central role in the company’s tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of US sanctions.

The US then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns. The measures impeded Huawei’s ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses.

Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an agreement with US prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.